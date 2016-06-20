The 1-106th Assault Helicopter Battalion from Peoria, IL landing and taking off with multiple blackhawks on Fort McCoy, WI on 20 June 2016. released by Fort McCoy Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 16:29
|Photo ID:
|3182004
|VIRIN:
|160620-A-VQ984-038
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blackhawks landing and taking off [Image 1 of 27], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT