USAF supports Army helicopter delivery to Europe

Maj. Gen. Timothy Zadalis, vice-commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and Army Brig. Gen. Phillip Jolly, Deputy Commanding General, Mobilization and Reserve Affairs Director, speak to reporters during the arrival of four Army AH-64 Apache helicopters at Ramstein Air Base, Germany Feb. 22, 2017. The Apache's arrived on two Air Mobility Command C-5M Galaxies. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Timothy Moore)

