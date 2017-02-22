An Army AH-64 Apache helicopter is unloaded from an Air Mobility Command C-5M Galaxy at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2017, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The four Apache helicopters that arrived are part of a larger contingent of helicopters and personnel comprising of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 11:16
|Photo ID:
|3181233
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-EN010-113
|Resolution:
|2000x1331
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAF supports Army helicopter delivery to Europe [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
