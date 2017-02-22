(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAF supports Army helicopter delivery to Europe

    USAF supports Army helicopter delivery to Europe

    RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    86th Airlift Wing

    An Army AH-64 Apache helicopter is unloaded from an Air Mobility Command C-5M Galaxy at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2017, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The four Apache helicopters that arrived are part of a larger contingent of helicopters and personnel comprising of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    Location: RP, DE
    This work, USAF supports Army helicopter delivery to Europe [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USAFE
    USAF

