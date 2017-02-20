(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170220-N-CF105-045 [Image 2 of 2]

    170220-N-CF105-045

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element - East

    170220-N-CF105-045 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 20, 2017) Lieutenant Leighton Pleasants prepares to board Cutlass 471, an SH-60R attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46, on the flight deck of USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 07:17
    Photo ID: 3180769
    VIRIN: 170220-N-CF105-045
    Resolution: 5258x2957
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170220-N-CF105-045 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170220-N-CF105-139
    170220-N-CF105-045

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    helicopters
    USS James E. Williams (DDG 95)
    Navy
    Ships
    Sailors
    flight deck
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT