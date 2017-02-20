170220-N-CF105-139 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 20, 2017) Sailors assigned to the USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) refuel Cutlass 471, an SH-60R attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46. Williams. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 07:17
|Photo ID:
|3180770
|VIRIN:
|170220-N-CF105-139
|Resolution:
|5568x3305
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170220-N-CF105-139 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT