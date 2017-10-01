(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sustainment Training Djibouti

    Sustainment Training Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    DJIBOUTI, Africa (January 10, 2017) MV-22 Ospreys prepare to land at a landing zone during a helo-borne raid as part of sustainment training conducted in Djibouti, Jan. 10. Ospreys have the ability to transport Marines and Sailors quickly to the battlefield due to its ability to tilt its rotors horizontally and fly like an airplane. The Ospreys and crew are with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 05:47
    Photo ID: 3180536
    VIRIN: 170110-M-KJ317-152
    Resolution: 4155x3116
    Size: 503.11 KB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Training Djibouti [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Sustainment Training Djibouti
    Sustainment Training Djibouti

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Osprey
    Sustainment
    11th MEU

