DJIBOUTI, Africa (January 10, 2017) MV-22 Ospreys prepare to land at a landing zone during a helo-borne raid as part of sustainment training conducted in Djibouti, Jan. 10. Ospreys have the ability to transport Marines and Sailors quickly to the battlefield due to its ability to tilt its rotors horizontally and fly like an airplane. The Ospreys and crew are with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 05:47 Photo ID: 3180536 VIRIN: 170110-M-KJ317-152 Resolution: 4155x3116 Size: 503.11 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Training Djibouti [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.