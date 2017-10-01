DJIBOUTI, Africa (January 10, 2017) - A U.S. Marine signals an MV-22 Osprey during a helo-borne raid as part of sustainment training conducted in Djibouti, Jan. 10. Marines can signal helicopters in a variety of ways using reflective signals, smoke, or infrared strobe. The Marines are with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines and the Osprey and crew are with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 05:47
|Photo ID:
|3180530
|VIRIN:
|170110-M-KJ317-096
|Resolution:
|4967x3311
|Size:
|843.54 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sustainment Training Djibouti [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
