(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sustainment Training Djibouti [Image 2 of 2]

    Sustainment Training Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    DJIBOUTI, Africa (January 10, 2017) - A U.S. Marine signals an MV-22 Osprey during a helo-borne raid as part of sustainment training conducted in Djibouti, Jan. 10. Marines can signal helicopters in a variety of ways using reflective signals, smoke, or infrared strobe. The Marines are with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines and the Osprey and crew are with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 05:47
    Photo ID: 3180530
    VIRIN: 170110-M-KJ317-096
    Resolution: 4967x3311
    Size: 843.54 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Training Djibouti [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sustainment Training Djibouti
    Sustainment Training Djibouti

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Osprey
    11th MEU
    WestPac 16-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT