Sustainment Training Djibouti

DJIBOUTI, Africa (January 10, 2017) - A U.S. Marine signals an MV-22 Osprey during a helo-borne raid as part of sustainment training conducted in Djibouti, Jan. 10. Marines can signal helicopters in a variety of ways using reflective signals, smoke, or infrared strobe. The Marines are with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines and the Osprey and crew are with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

