    Iraqi federal police assess first day of West Mosul offensive [Image 1 of 5]

    Iraqi federal police assess first day of West Mosul offensive

    HAMAM AL-ALIL, IRAQ

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Iraqi federal police, with advising U.S. forces, conduct an operational brief on the first day of the offensive for West Mosul at the Combined Joint Operations Center at Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2017. The breadth and diversity of partners supporting the Coalition demonstrate the global and unified nature of the endeavor to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army illustration by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi federal police assess first day of West Mosul offensive [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

