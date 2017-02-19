Iraqi federal police, with advising U.S. forces, conduct an operational brief on the first day of the offensive for West Mosul at the Combined Joint Operations Center at Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2017. The breadth and diversity of partners supporting the Coalition demonstrate the global and unified nature of the endeavor to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army illustration by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 17:03 Photo ID: 3179225 VIRIN: 170219-A-DP764-024 Resolution: 4682x3121 Size: 6.57 MB Location: HAMAM AL-ALIL, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi federal police assess first day of West Mosul offensive [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.