Iraqi federal police, with advising U.S. forces, conduct an operational brief on the first day of the offensive for West Mosul at the Combined Joint Operations Center at Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2017. The breadth and diversity of partners supporting the Coalition demonstrate the global and unified nature of the endeavor to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army illustration by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 17:03
|Photo ID:
|3179225
|VIRIN:
|170219-A-DP764-024
|Resolution:
|4682x3121
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|HAMAM AL-ALIL, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iraqi federal police assess first day of West Mosul offensive [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
