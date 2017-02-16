(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Watervliet Arsenal: A place where educating, recruiting, & machining merge [Image 2 of 4]

    Watervliet Arsenal: A place where educating, recruiting, &amp; machining merge

    WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by John Snyder 

    Watervliet Arsenal

    High school students from Sullivan County, N.Y., observing hundreds of tons of pressure being applied to a howitzer during their tour to the Watervliet Arsenal on Feb. 16, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 13:02
    Photo ID: 3178523
    VIRIN: 170216-A-Vt981-0003
    Resolution: 2400x1594
    Size: 894.92 KB
    Location: WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Watervliet Arsenal: A place where educating, recruiting, & machining merge [Image 1 of 4], by John Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Watervliet Arsenal: A place where educating, recruiting, &amp; machining merge
    Watervliet Arsenal: A place where educating, recruiting, &amp; machining merge
    Watervliet Arsenal: A place where educating, recruiting, &amp; machining merge
    Watervliet Arsenal: A place where educating, recruiting, &amp; machining merge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Watervliet Arsenal: A place where educating, recruiting, & machining merge

    TAGS

    "Watervliet Arsenal"

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT