Arsenal Apprentice Program Supervisor Robert Day, with back toward the camera, is leading high school students from Sullivan County, N.Y., through the arsenal's heat treatment area. The students are in a two-year precision machining program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 13:03 Photo ID: 3178521 VIRIN: 170216-A-VT981-0002 Resolution: 2400x1594 Size: 1.03 MB Location: WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Watervliet Arsenal: A place where educating, recruiting, & machining merge [Image 1 of 4], by John Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.