First Lt. Alexandra Schade, commander of the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, 1st Infantry Division, presents Traci Scott, 1st Inf. Div. regional liaison officer, with certificate of appreciation Feb. 8 at the division’s headquarters. The award was presented to show appreciation for Scott assisting the CGMCG by setting up meetings with the Kansas Congressional Delegation and tours of the Pentagon and Capitol Hill during the 55th Presidential Inauguration Parade for President Donald J. Trump. The horseshoe on the award was worn by Carlos, one of the CGMCG’s horses. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 11:01
|Photo ID:
|3178227
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-PD461-001
|Resolution:
|2250x3000
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Standing on the shoulders of giants [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Standing on the shoulders of giants: Division regional liaison officer shares experiences learned from a global career
LEAVE A COMMENT