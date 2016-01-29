Standing on the shoulders of giants

Traci Scott, 1st Infantry Division regional liaison officer, poses with Destiny Greene, a member of the Green Dress Project, during an event held Jan. 29, 2016, at Fort Riley’s USO The Green Dress Project is a non-profit organization focused on empowering young girls from underserved communities or those who may not otherwise have the means or resources learn how to transition into and maintain integrity in a professional environment and avoid career ending mistakes. (Courtesy photo)

