    Standing on the shoulders of giants [Image 2 of 2]

    Standing on the shoulders of giants

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Traci Scott, 1st Infantry Division regional liaison officer, poses with Destiny Greene, a member of the Green Dress Project, during an event held Jan. 29, 2016, at Fort Riley’s USO The Green Dress Project is a non-profit organization focused on empowering young girls from underserved communities or those who may not otherwise have the means or resources learn how to transition into and maintain integrity in a professional environment and avoid career ending mistakes. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2016
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 11:01
    Photo ID: 3178224
    VIRIN: 160129-A-PD461-001
    Resolution: 492x329
    Size: 128.65 KB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Standing on the shoulders of giants
    Standing on the shoulders of giants

    Standing on the shoulders of giants: Division regional liaison officer shares experiences learned from a global career

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division

