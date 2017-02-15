U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brooke Dilley, 19th Maintenance Group executive assistant, nails a picture frame together during a class Feb. 15, 2017, at the 19th Force Support Squadron Skills and Development Center Wood Frame Shop on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Whether a person comes to silence the chaos of life with the sounds of a saw, calm their mind with the stroke of a paintbrush or just fill an afternoon with fun, the woodshop creates an atmosphere of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 11:00
|Photo ID:
|3178217
|VIRIN:
|170215-F-ZF546-2021
|Resolution:
|2705x4065
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Whittling away stress, frame by frame [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Whittling away stress, frame by frame
LEAVE A COMMENT