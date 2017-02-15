(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Whittling away stress, frame by frame [Image 2 of 5]

    Whittling away stress, frame by frame

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brooke Dilley, 19th Maintenance Group executive assistant, nails a picture frame together during a class Feb. 15, 2017, at the 19th Force Support Squadron Skills and Development Center Wood Frame Shop on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Whether a person comes to silence the chaos of life with the sounds of a saw, calm their mind with the stroke of a paintbrush or just fill an afternoon with fun, the woodshop creates an atmosphere of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 11:00
    Photo ID: 3178217
    VIRIN: 170215-F-ZF546-2021
    Resolution: 2705x4065
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whittling away stress, frame by frame [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Whittling away stress, frame by frame
    Whittling away stress, frame by frame
    Whittling away stress, frame by frame
    Whittling away stress, frame by frame
    Whittling away stress, frame by frame

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Whittling away stress, frame by frame

    TAGS

    F
    AMC
    wood shop

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT