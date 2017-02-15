Whittling away stress, frame by frame

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brooke Dilley, 19th Maintenance Group executive assistant, nails a picture frame together during a class Feb. 15, 2017, at the 19th Force Support Squadron Skills and Development Center Wood Frame Shop on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Whether a person comes to silence the chaos of life with the sounds of a saw, calm their mind with the stroke of a paintbrush or just fill an afternoon with fun, the woodshop creates an atmosphere of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

