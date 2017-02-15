A service member measures wood for a picture frame before nailing the pieces together during a class Feb. 15, 2017, at the 19th Force Support Squadron Skills and Development Center Wood Frame Shop on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Base personnel and service members created three picture frames during an instructional workshop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 11:00
|Photo ID:
|3178216
|VIRIN:
|170215-F-ZF546-2009
|Resolution:
|3659x2435
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Whittling away stress, frame by frame [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Whittling away stress, frame by frame
