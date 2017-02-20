CRG-1 Det Guam Loads MK VI Patrol Boats Into The Ocean

U.S. Navy contractors and Coastal Riverine Group 1 Detachment Guam (CRG-1 Det Guam) load two MK VI Patrol Boats into the water after a period of routine maintenance, Feb. 20, 2017. CRG-1 Det Guam is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF 75) while operating in the Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. CTF 75 is the primary expeditionary task force responsible for the planning and execution of coastal riverine operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving engineering and construction, and underwater construction in the U. S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Torrey W. Lee)

