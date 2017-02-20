(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CRG-1 Det Guam Loads MK VI Patrol Boats Into The Ocean [Image 2 of 5]

    CRG-1 Det Guam Loads MK VI Patrol Boats Into The Ocean

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Torrey Lee 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    U.S. Navy contractors and Coastal Riverine Group 1 Detachment Guam (CRG-1 Det Guam) load two MK VI Patrol Boats into the water after a period of routine maintenance, Feb. 20, 2017. CRG-1 Det Guam is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF 75) while operating in the Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. CTF 75 is the primary expeditionary task force responsible for the planning and execution of coastal riverine operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving engineering and construction, and underwater construction in the U. S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Torrey W. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 22:17
    Photo ID: 3177529
    VIRIN: 160220-N-Cj186-0027
    Resolution: 1886x3000
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRG-1 Det Guam Loads MK VI Patrol Boats Into The Ocean [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

