Lt. j.g. Max Renaldo, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, makes final preparations to leave surface during diver qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 19, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 15:53
|Photo ID:
|3177125
|VIRIN:
|170219-N-WB378-0002
|Resolution:
|3240x2225
|Size:
|895.54 KB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Blake Midnight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
