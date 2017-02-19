(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 3]

    Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Blake Midnight 

    Expeditionary Combat Camera

    Chief Utilitiesman Josh Dresen, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, conducts a surface supplied dive on a sunken vessel during diver qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 19, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 15:53
    Photo ID: 3177128
    VIRIN: 170219-N-WB378-0055
    Resolution: 3793x2531
    Size: 807.39 KB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Blake Midnight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training
    Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training
    Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SCUBA
    UCT-1
    GTMO
    Combat Camera
    Cuba
    ECC
    Underwater Photo Team
    Underwater Construction Team One

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT