Chief Utilitiesman Josh Dresen, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, conducts a surface supplied dive on a sunken vessel during diver qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 19, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 15:53 Photo ID: 3177128 VIRIN: 170219-N-WB378-0055 Resolution: 3793x2531 Size: 807.39 KB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Blake Midnight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.