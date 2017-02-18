Twelve service members from the five U.S. military branches display their awards during the Armed Services YMCA of Alaska ceremony at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2017. One active and one reservist was recognized as the Alaska service member of the year for their branch. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bill Colclough.
|02.18.2017
|02.20.2017 14:34
|3177082
|170218-G-LB304-2081
|5520x3680
|10.9 MB
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
This work, ASYMCA of Alaska [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
