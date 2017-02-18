(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ASYMCA of Alaska [Image 1 of 2]

    ASYMCA of Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Twelve service members from the five U.S. military branches display their awards during the Armed Services YMCA of Alaska ceremony at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2017. One active and one reservist was recognized as the Alaska service member of the year for their branch. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bill Colclough.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 14:34
    Photo ID: 3177082
    VIRIN: 170218-G-LB304-2081
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 10.9 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASYMCA of Alaska [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ASYMCA of Alaska
    ASYMCA of Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sector Juneau
    17th Coast Guard District
    Sector Anchorage
    ASYMCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT