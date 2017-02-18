ASYMCA of Alaska

Rear Adm. Michael F. McAllister, commander, 17th Coast Guard District, congratulates Petty Officer 1st Class Heather R. Stemmerman, a member of Coast Guard Sector Juneau, during the Armed Services YMCA of Alaska Salute to the Military ceremony at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2017. Stemmerman was nominated the Alaska Coast Guardsman of the Year. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bill Colclough.

