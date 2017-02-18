(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ASYMCA of Alaska

    ASYMCA of Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Rear Adm. Michael F. McAllister, commander, 17th Coast Guard District, congratulates Petty Officer 1st Class Heather R. Stemmerman, a member of Coast Guard Sector Juneau, during the Armed Services YMCA of Alaska Salute to the Military ceremony at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2017. Stemmerman was nominated the Alaska Coast Guardsman of the Year. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bill Colclough.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 14:34
    Photo ID: 3177079
    VIRIN: 170218-G-LB304-2062
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 10.91 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASYMCA of Alaska [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASYMCA of Alaska
    ASYMCA of Alaska

    Sector Juneau
    17th Coast Guard District
    ASYMCA
    Stemmerman

