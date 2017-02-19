(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sharing a laugh [Image 1 of 4]

    Sharing a laugh

    KOSOVO

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Virginia U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly and Brig. Gen. Patricia Anslow, the chief of staff of Kosovo Force, share a laugh before dinner at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 19. Members of congress were visiting Kosovo as part of the U.S. House Democracy Partnership program that promote responsive, effective government while working on strengthening democratic institutions by assisting legislatures in emerging democracies. (U.S. Army Photos by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 05:19
    Photo ID: 3176575
    VIRIN: 170219-A-FJ530-623
    Resolution: 4795x3197
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharing a laugh [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Rachael Jeffcoat, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sharing a laugh
    U.S. Rep Dinner with Soldiers
    Illinios U.S. Rep listens to Soldier
    MNBG-E CODEL Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Congress
    KFOR
    CODEL
    Bondsteel
    Kosovo
    Army
    KFOR22
    Hours of Representatives

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT