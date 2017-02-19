Sharing a laugh

Virginia U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly and Brig. Gen. Patricia Anslow, the chief of staff of Kosovo Force, share a laugh before dinner at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 19. Members of congress were visiting Kosovo as part of the U.S. House Democracy Partnership program that promote responsive, effective government while working on strengthening democratic institutions by assisting legislatures in emerging democracies. (U.S. Army Photos by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

