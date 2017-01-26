A U.S. Air Force fighter pilot with the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C., flies over McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, S.C., during an F-16 aerial demonstration practice, January 26, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 18:20 Photo ID: 3176403 VIRIN: 170126-Z-WT236-025 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 7.46 MB Location: EASTOVER, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.