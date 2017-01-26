(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-16 Viper Demo Team [Image 2 of 6]

    F-16 Viper Demo Team

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C., perform an F-16 aerial demonstration practice at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, S.C., January 26, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 18:20
    Photo ID: 3176402
    VIRIN: 170126-Z-WT236-019
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

