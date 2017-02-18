(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Falcon Paratroopers, enablers build-up Hamam al-Alil [Image 3 of 8]

    Falcon Paratroopers, enablers build-up Hamam al-Alil

    HAMAM AL-ALIL, IRAQ

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army combat engineers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, emplace concertina wire at Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 18, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn, Div., deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, enables their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. The Falcon Brigade moved a force into Hamam al-Alil to continue support to the Iraqi federal police as the offensive for West Mosul begins. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 14:29
    Photo ID: 3176308
    VIRIN: 170218-A-DP764-016
    Resolution: 3908x2610
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: HAMAM AL-ALIL, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Paratroopers, enablers build-up Hamam al-Alil [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

