Falcon Paratroopers, enablers build-up Hamam al-Alil

U.S. Army combat engineers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Iraqi contractors level the ground and fill sandbags at Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 18, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn, Div., deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, enables their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. The Falcon Brigade moved a force into Hamam al-Alil to continue support to the Iraqi federal police as the offensive for West Mosul begins. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

