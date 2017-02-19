Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with U.S. Marines assigned to the embassy in the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 19, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 10:03
|Photo ID:
|3176182
|VIRIN:
|170219-D-GO396-0033
|Resolution:
|4322x3074
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD meets U.S. Marines at UAE embassy [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT