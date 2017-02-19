(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD meets US ambassador to UAE [Image 5 of 5]

    SD meets US ambassador to UAE

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Barbara Leaf in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 19, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD meets US ambassador to UAE [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

