Retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Len Maffioli, Iwo Jima veteran, addresses the audience during the 72nd Iwo Jima Commemoration ceremony at the Pacific Views Event Center on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 18, 2017. The ceremony is held to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl.Brandon Martinez)

