    Iwo Jima Commemoration Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Iwo Jima Commemoration Ceremony

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with India Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, perform a 21-gun salute during the 72nd Iwo Jima Commemoration ceremony at the Pacific Views Event Center on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 18, 2017. The ceremony is held to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl.Brandon Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 01:49
    Photo ID: 3175875
    VIRIN: 170218-M-FK947-075
    Resolution: 4152x2768
    Size: 953.41 KB
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima Commemoration Ceremony [Image 1 of 10], by Cpl Brandon Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

