    Zeravani soldiers graduate training [Image 1 of 6]

    Zeravani soldiers graduate training

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A Zeravani soldier speaks with local press after his graduation ceremony near Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 16, 2017. The training, which included movement on urban terrain, basic marksmanship, vehicle search and other soldier skills, is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 12:10
    Photo ID: 3175353
    VIRIN: 170216-A-QI240-044
    Resolution: 4785x3190
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zeravani soldiers graduate training [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Erbil
    982D COMCAM
    Iraq
    982nd Combat Camera Co.
    ISIL
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Kurdistan Training Coordination Center
    Sgt. Josephine Carlson

