A Zeravani soldier speaks with local press after his graduation ceremony near Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 16, 2017. The training, which included movement on urban terrain, basic marksmanship, vehicle search and other soldier skills, is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 12:10
|Photo ID:
|3175353
|VIRIN:
|170216-A-QI240-044
|Resolution:
|4785x3190
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|ERBIL, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Zeravani soldiers graduate training [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
