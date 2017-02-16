Zeravani soldiers graduate training

A Zeravani soldier speaks with local press after his graduation ceremony near Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 16, 2017. The training, which included movement on urban terrain, basic marksmanship, vehicle search and other soldier skills, is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

