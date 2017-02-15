U.S. Marines engage with Thai community at Ban Khok Wat School

U.S. Marine Cpl. Noah Vital, a motor transport mechanic with 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force plays a card game with Thai school children Feb. 15, 2017 at Ban Khok Wat School, Chanthaburi, Thailand. Thai, U.S. and partner nation service members participated in community relation projects at various locations throughout the Royal Kingdom of Thailand during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Similar to last year, Cobra Gold 17 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, seeking to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

