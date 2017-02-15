(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines engage with Thai community at Ban Khok Wat School [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. Marines engage with Thai community at Ban Khok Wat School

    BAN CHAN KREM, THAILAND

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, shake hands with Thai school children before a soccer game Feb. 15, 2017 at Ban Khok Wat School, Chanthaburi, Thailand. Thai, U.S. and partner nation service members participated in community relation projects at various locations throughout the Royal Kingdom of Thailand during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Similar to last year, Cobra Gold 17 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, seeking to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 08:42
    Photo ID: 3175211
    VIRIN: 170215-M-IU921-754
    Resolution: 4783x2881
    Size: 615.13 KB
    Location: BAN CHAN KREM, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines engage with Thai community at Ban Khok Wat School [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Tiffany Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Marines engage with Thai community at Ban Khok Wat School
    U.S. Marines engage with Thai community at Ban Khok Wat School
    U.S. Marines engage with Thai community at Ban Khok Wat School
    U.S. Marines engage with Thai community at Ban Khok Wat School
    U.S. Marines engage with Thai community at Ban Khok Wat School
    U.S. Marines engage with Thai community at Ban Khok Wat School
    U.S. Marines engage with Thai community at Ban Khok Wat School

    2nd Battalion
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Cobra Gold
    5th Marines
    Battalion Landing Team
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)
    BLT 2/5
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262
    VMM-262
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 17
    CobraGold17

