    Shoulder to Shoulder: U.S. and Royal Thai Marines conduct urban warfare training

    Shoulder to Shoulder: U.S. and Royal Thai Marines conduct urban warfare training

    BAN CHAN KREM, THAILAND

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Royal Thai Marines discuss training techniques during Exercise Cobra Gold 17 with Royal Thai Marines Feb. 14, 2017 at Ban Chan Krem, Thailand. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. During patrols of the Indo-Asia Pacific region, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit engages partner nations to sustain theater security and continue integrated bilateral training, furthering cohesion between our militaries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 08:37
    Photo ID: 3175201
    VIRIN: 170214-M-IU921-908
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 889.85 KB
    Location: BAN CHAN KREM, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shoulder to Shoulder: U.S. and Royal Thai Marines conduct urban warfare training [Image 1 of 2], by Sgt Tiffany Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2nd Battalion
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Cobra Gold
    5th Marines
    Battalion Landing Team
    BLT 2/5
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262
    VMM-262
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 17
    CobraGold17
    CG 17
    USS Green Bay (LSD 20)

