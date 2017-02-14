Shoulder to Shoulder: U.S. and Royal Thai Marines conduct urban warfare training

U.S. Marines and Royal Thai Marines discuss training techniques during Exercise Cobra Gold 17 with Royal Thai Marines Feb. 14, 2017 at Ban Chan Krem, Thailand. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. During patrols of the Indo-Asia Pacific region, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit engages partner nations to sustain theater security and continue integrated bilateral training, furthering cohesion between our militaries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

