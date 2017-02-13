Shoulder to Shoulder: U.S. and Royal Thai Marines conduct urban warfare training

U.S. Marine Cpl. Richard Alston, an infantry squad leader with 1st Platoon, Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, shakes hands with a Royal Thai Marine squad leader Feb. 14, 2017 at Ban Chan Krem, Thailand. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. During patrols of the Indo-Asia Pacific region, the 31st MEU engages partner nations to sustain theater security and continue integrated bilateral training, furthering cohesion between our militaries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

