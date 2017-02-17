AAVs depart Green Bay’s well deck during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017

170217-N-GR361-041 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 17, 2017) A U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), departs the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacfic region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

