    AAVs depart Green Bay’s well deck during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 3]

    AAVs depart Green Bay’s well deck during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Seaman Kaleb Staples  

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170217-N-GR361-041 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 17, 2017) A U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), departs the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacfic region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 23:43
    Photo ID: 3174784
    VIRIN: 170217-N-GR361-041
    Resolution: 4771x3181
    Size: 991 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAVs depart Green Bay’s well deck during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SN Kaleb Staples, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AAVs depart Green Bay's well deck during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017
    Royal Thai Navy helicopter conducts deck landing qualifications on the fligh deck of USS Green Bay
    Royal Thai Navy helicopter conducts deck landing qualifications on the fligh deck of USS Green Bay

