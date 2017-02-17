(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Royal Thai Navy helicopter conducts deck landing qualifications on the fligh deck of USS Green Bay [Image 3 of 3]

    Royal Thai Navy helicopter conducts deck landing qualifications on the fligh deck of USS Green Bay

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Williamson 

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170217-N-JH293-079 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 17, 2017) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Orlando Spencer signals to a Royal Thai Navy helicopter to take off from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during deck landing qualifications in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Thai Navy helicopter conducts deck landing qualifications on the fligh deck of USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

