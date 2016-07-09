(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Cacti’ a finalist for Military Spouse of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Andrea Disque helps to place a box of food in a container for a resident during Surfing the Nation’s “Feeding the Hungry” food distribution outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. Disque was nominated for the Military Spouse of the Year for 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2016
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 18:55
    Photo ID: 3174584
    VIRIN: 160907-A-EL056-009
    Resolution: 5687x3781
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US
    25th Infantry Division

