‘Cacti’ a finalist for Military Spouse of the Year

Andrea Disque (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, senior enlisted advisor, 2nd Battalion, “Cacti,” 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, stand before the unit crest, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Feb. 6, 2017. Andrea was nominated for the Military Spouse of the Year for 2017 for her efforts for as the Cacti Family Readiness Group leader, and a supporter of local and international community efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)

