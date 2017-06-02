(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Cacti’ a finalist for Military Spouse of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    ‘Cacti’ a finalist for Military Spouse of the Year

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Andrea Disque (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, senior enlisted advisor, 2nd Battalion, “Cacti,” 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, stand before the unit crest, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Feb. 6, 2017. Andrea was nominated for the Military Spouse of the Year for 2017 for her efforts for as the Cacti Family Readiness Group leader, and a supporter of local and international community efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Cacti’ a finalist for Military Spouse of the Year [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    25th Infantry Division

    • LEAVE A COMMENT