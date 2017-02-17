Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 15:57 Photo ID: 3174063 VIRIN: 170217-D-GO396-0156 Resolution: 4845x2697 Size: 2.05 MB Location: MUNICH, DE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SD meets Bill Gates [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.