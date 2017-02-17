(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD meets Bill Gates [Image 1 of 3]

    SD meets Bill Gates

    MUNICH, GERMANY

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets Bill Gates in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD meets Bill Gates [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

