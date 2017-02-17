Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with former Secretary of Defense William Cohen prior to the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2017. Cohen served as the 20th Secretary of Defense from 1997-2001. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 15:57 Photo ID: 3174055 VIRIN: 170217-D-GO396-0146 Resolution: 3551x2367 Size: 2.45 MB Location: MUNICH, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD meets with former SD Cohen [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.