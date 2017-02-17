Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with former Secretary of Defense William Cohen prior to the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2017. Cohen served as the 20th Secretary of Defense from 1997-2001. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 15:57
|Photo ID:
|3174055
|VIRIN:
|170217-D-GO396-0146
|Resolution:
|3551x2367
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|MUNICH, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD meets with former SD Cohen [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT