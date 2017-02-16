Maj. Gen. Dondi E. Costin, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, walks in front of the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Characterization System Feb. 16, 2017, on Cavalier Air Force Station, North Dakota. Costin met with Airmen stationed at Cavalier AFS and spoke with them about spiritual fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks)
AF Chief of Chaplains makes historic visit
