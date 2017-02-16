(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AF Chief of Chaplains makes historic visit

    AF Chief of Chaplains makes historic visit

    GRAND FORKS AFB, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks 

    319th Air Base Wing

    Maj. Gen. Dondi E. Costin, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, walks in front of the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Characterization System Feb. 16, 2017, on Cavalier Air Force Station, North Dakota. Costin met with Airmen stationed at Cavalier AFS and spoke with them about spiritual fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 09:09
    Photo ID: 3173026
    VIRIN: 170216-F-LY635-0215
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 809.53 KB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Chief of Chaplains makes historic visit [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

