AF Chief of Chaplains makes historic visit

Maj. Gen. Dondi E. Costin, U.S Air Force Chief of Chaplains, left, speaks with Canadian armed forces member Capt. Jeff Reinink, 10th Space Warning Squadron crew commander, Feb. 16, 2017, on Cavalier Air Force Station, North Dakota. Costin became the first Air Force Chief of Chaplains to visit Cavalier AFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks)

Date Taken: 02.16.2017
Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, US