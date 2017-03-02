11th Marine Expeditionary Unit 1000lb Challenge On the USS Makin Island

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf Of Aden (Feb. 3, 2017) A U.S. Marine with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, bench presses during a 1,000 lbs. challenge aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Feb. 3. The event was held to increase morale and challenge Marines and Sailors to get stronger while on deployment. The competition involved three stations; squats, deadlift, and bench press. Participants had three chances to lift weights of their choosing with the sum of the overall weight lifted totaling more than 1,000 pounds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

