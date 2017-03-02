(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit 1000lb Challenge On the USS Makin Island

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit 1000lb Challenge On the USS Makin Island

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Feb. 3, 2017) A U.S. Marine with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, squats during a 1,000 lbs. challenge aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Feb. 3. The challenge involved three stations; squats, deadlift, and bench press. Participants had three chances to lift weights of their choosing with the sum of the overall weight lifted totaling more than 1,000 pounds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 03:01
    Photo ID: 3172620
    VIRIN: 170203-M-KJ317-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 900.03 KB
    Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit 1000lb Challenge On the USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit 1000lb Challenge On the USS Makin Island
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit 1000lb Challenge On the USS Makin Island

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    USMC
    Physical Fitness
    Weights
    Weight Lifting
    11th MEU
    Marines
    PT

