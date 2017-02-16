(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee [Image 1 of 16]

    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    Guests from the Iwo Jima Veterans Committee take a tour of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Commemoration of the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima on Camp Pendleton Calif., Feb 16, 2017. The was a major battle in which the United States Marine Corps landed on and eventually captured the island of Iwo Jima from the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Kierkegaard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 01:27
    Photo ID: 3172515
    VIRIN: 170216-M-HN839-160
    Resolution: 2496x3744
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima Veterans Committee [Image 1 of 16], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee
    Iwo Jima Veterans Committee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    USMC
    Veterans
    Combat Camera
    MCI WEST
    Camp Pendelton

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT