Guests from the Iwo Jima Veterans Committee take a tour of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Commemoration of the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima on Camp Pendleton Calif., Feb 16, 2017. The was a major battle in which the United States Marine Corps landed on and eventually captured the island of Iwo Jima from the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Kierkegaard)

