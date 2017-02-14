(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Gen. Nicholson recognizes Airmen’s support in MV-22 incident [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt. Gen. Nicholson recognizes Airmen’s support in MV-22 incident

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson thanks Airmen with the 31st and 33rd Rescue Squadron, at Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017, for assisting in the search and rescue of an MV-22 Osprey, December 2016. Nicholson is the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force. The aircraft had five crew members onboard, but thanks to the quick thinking of the pilot and the efforts of the Airmen who responded to the incident, all were recovered. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Nicholson recognizes Airmen’s support in MV-22 incident [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    No Marine Left Behind: An Osprey, an Air Force rescue crew, and the Marines they saved in Okinawa

