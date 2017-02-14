Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson thanks Airmen with the 31st and 33rd Rescue Squadron, at Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017, for assisting in the search and rescue of an MV-22 Osprey, December 2016. Nicholson is the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force. The aircraft had five crew members onboard, but thanks to the quick thinking of the pilot and the efforts of the Airmen who responded to the incident, all were recovered. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 00:32 Photo ID: 3172430 VIRIN: 021417-M-PY134-004 Resolution: 4612x2948 Size: 2.94 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Nicholson recognizes Airmen’s support in MV-22 incident [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.