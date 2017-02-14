Lt. Gen. Nicholson recognizes Airmen’s support in MV-22 incident

Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson joins Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew McGuinness, Feb. 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, to thank the Airmen who assisted in the recovery of an MV-22 Osprey, December 2016. Nicholson is the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force. McGuinness is the commander of the 31st Rescue Squadron. The aircraft had five crew members onboard, but thanks to the quick thinking of the pilot and the efforts of the airmen who responded to the incident, all were recovered. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)

