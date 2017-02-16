(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Pendleton honors Iwo Jima Veterans [Image 3 of 5]

    Camp Pendleton honors Iwo Jima Veterans

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Damaso Sutis and Gene E. Bell reminisce about their experiences during World War II. Camp Pendleton hosted a tour for Iwo Jima veterans,commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Keely M. Dwyer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 23:02
    Photo ID: 3172023
    VIRIN: 170216-M-WZ287-674
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 15.11 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton honors Iwo Jima Veterans [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Camp Pendleton honors Iwo Jima Veterans
    Camp Pendleton honors Iwo Jima Veterans
    Camp Pendleton honors Iwo Jima Veterans
    Camp Pendleton honors Iwo Jima Veterans
    Camp Pendleton honors Iwo Jima Veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Iwo Jima
    Battle of Iwo Jima
    veterans
    WWII
    Marines
    CampPenIwo72

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT