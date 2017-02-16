Damaso Sutis and Gene E. Bell reminisce about their experiences during World War II. Camp Pendleton hosted a tour for Iwo Jima veterans,commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Keely M. Dwyer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 23:02
|Photo ID:
|3172023
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-WZ287-674
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|15.11 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton honors Iwo Jima Veterans [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT